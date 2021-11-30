CHAMPAIGN – The season is done, barring a Hail Mary from a bowl committee looking for a Power 5 team to fill a slot.

Let’s not count on it, but it would be nice for Illini football after a 5-7 season overall and respectability down the stretch in Big Ten play in the first year under coach Bret Bielema. A bowl berth would be a nice surprise for a program that rallied from a slow start.

If the season is done, here are five takeaways to consider before Championship Saturday.