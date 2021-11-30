SUPINIE: Five takeaways from the Illinois football season
CHAMPAIGN – The season is done, barring a Hail Mary from a bowl committee looking for a Power 5 team to fill a slot.
Let’s not count on it, but it would be nice for Illini football after a 5-7 season overall and respectability down the stretch in Big Ten play in the first year under coach Bret Bielema. A bowl berth would be a nice surprise for a program that rallied from a slow start.
If the season is done, here are five takeaways to consider before Championship Saturday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news