Update: Four-star RB Reggie Love commits to Illinois
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
UPDATE: Four-star running back Reggie Love pledged to Illinois following a junior day visit on Saturday, giving the Illini their second commitment of the weekend. Lovie follows an earlier commitme...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news