St. Louis lineman Josh Plohr pledges to Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
2019 offensive tackle Josh Plohr from St. Louis Christian Brothers College HS committed to Illinois on Saturday.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Plohr to get the lowdown on his commitment to the Fighting Illini.


