St. Louis lineman Josh Plohr pledges to Illinois
2019 offensive tackle Josh Plohr from St. Louis Christian Brothers College HS committed to Illinois on Saturday.
Orange and Blue News caught up with Plohr to get the lowdown on his commitment to the Fighting Illini.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news