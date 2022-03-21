Spring Football: Top Illini position battles
SPRING ROSTER | COACHING STAFF | 2022 SCEHDULE | TICKETSIllinois opens spring football this week as the second year under coach Bret Bielema gets underway. Practices will run on Tuesdays, Thursday...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news