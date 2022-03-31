Spring football: Already strong running back room gets a boost
For most college football programs, the two most important offensive positions are quarterback and having a stable explosive wide receiver. But for Illinois, arguably the most important offensive p...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news