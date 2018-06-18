Ticker
Speedy running back Kyron Cumby checks out Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Publisher
Improving the overall team speed has been a priority for Lovie Smith and his staff, and three-star running back Kyron Cumby from Plano (Texas) fits the bill.

Illinois had Cumby on campus in Champaign for a visit last weekend, a trip that Cumby recaps in this update from Orange and Blue News.

