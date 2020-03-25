A day after Alan Griffin announced his transfer, wing Tevian Jones also entered the transfer portal.

Sophomore was a top 100 recruit out of high school and showed flashes during his Freshman season, but off the court issues that led to suspensions and limited playing time created inconsistency and made him expendable.



Jones, who played in 24 games as a freshman and 13 as sophomore, scored 97 career points. He shot just 17% from the floor this past season in limited action.

After they sign star 2020 guard Adam Miller in the coming weeks, Illinois will have one open scholarship to use on the grad transfer market or possibly a reclassification from the 2021 recruiting class to the 2020 class.

With more expected roster turnover, the Illini are looking hard at options.