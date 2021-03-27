2023 point guard Brock Harding has a family connection to Illinois and the Illini are one of a handful of high major programs that have already reached out.

Harding is coming off of a big sophomore season at Moline (Ill.) High School, helping lead the Maroons to a 16-3 record.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Harding to talk recruiting and get his thoughts on the Fighting Illini.