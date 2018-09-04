Ticker
Soph quarterback JJ McCarthy hopes to hear from Illinois

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews.com
2021 quarterback JJ McCarthy and and his Nazareth Academy Knights are off to hot start, holding down the No. 5 spot in the EdgyTim.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll.

McCarthy is already getting Power 5 offers and interest. We caught up with him to get the latest on his recruitment.

