Soph quarterback JJ McCarthy hopes to hear from Illinois
2021 quarterback JJ McCarthy and and his Nazareth Academy Knights are off to hot start, holding down the No. 5 spot in the EdgyTim.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll.
McCarthy is already getting Power 5 offers and interest. We caught up with him to get the latest on his recruitment.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news