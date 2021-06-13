Sneak Peek: Top 30 Illini for 2021

The 2021 football season promises to be an exciting one after empty stadiums and postponed games ruled the day a year ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Illinois announced that Memorial Stadium will be at full capacity this fall, and tickets are going fast as fans gear up for Bret Bielema's first year at the helm as head coach.

Orange and Blue News will kickoff our preview of the upcoming season with a countdown of the top 30 Illini plays for 2021. Today, we give a sneak preview of what to expect when the countdown begins.