We caught up with Reeves following the game to get the lowdown on his upcoming visit.

Orange and Blue News saw Reeves in action on Saturday at the Bank of O'Fallon Shootout, where the Wolverines took on defending IHSA Class 4 state champion Belleville West and EJ Liddel l.

Chicago Simeon wing Antonio Reeves is set to take a visit to Illinois.

Illinois has an open ride to give in 2019, and they would reportedly would like to add a scoring wing to the class.

Though an offer hasn't been extended yet, Reeves plans to take an official visit to Illinois this coming Saturday.

"I want to see their campus, their arena to see how that looks, and meet all of the players," Reeves said.

So far, Reeves holds offers from low and mid-major programs. He has elevated his game, though, and he's now getting serious looks from Georgetown, Wisconsin, and Illinois.

Assistant Chin Coleman heads up the recruitment for the Illini, and he's been talking to Simeon head coach Robert Smith as well as Reeve's father.

"Illinois has been recruiting me for about a month," Reeves said.

He's very familiar with freshman guard Ayo Dosunmu, another Chicago product. Now Reeves wants to get to know the rest of the Illini players and coaching staff.

On the floor, Reeves is a smooth wing with good length. He has been known as a shooter, but in O'Fallon we saw an improved ability to create off the bounce and knock down shots on the move.

"Coaches like my shooting ability, that I'm a leader, and I'm a good rebounder," Reeves said.

Belleville West edged Chicago Simeon 55-54 in the nightcap of the O'Fallon Shootout.

Reeves scored 17 points and added 5 rebounds against Belleville West, who won in OT on a buzzer-beater from Jaylen Mosby, Reeves hit some big shots late in the game.

"I just wanted my team to win, so I had to make some shots," Reeves said. "They stepped up on me and face-guarded with me, so I used my ability to go around the defense and make some pull-ups."

Reeves' length, playing style, and ability to knock down shots will remind Illinois fans of current Illini freshman Allen Griffin.

A Chicago native, Reeves attended Kenwood his first to years of high school before transferring to Shadow Mountain in Phoenix, AZ for his junior year.

Simeon is very young team that currently holds a 14-13 record. 6-foot-8 power forward Andre (AJ) Casey and point guard Jaylen Drane are considering two of the top freshmen in the state of Illinois. Sophomore guard Ahamed Bynum is a 6-foot-2 power guard with a smooth jumper.

Reeves says the Wolverines will be a tough out in the IHSA playoffs.

"All of the teammates are getting to know each other better," he said. "So we are building team chemistry. We are going to play better in the playoffs."