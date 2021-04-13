Signing day: Illini to ink two more in class of 2021
Illinois will sign two more 2021 prospects on Wednesday, the first day of the spring signing period. So far, its a three-man class, and the Illini could add another high school player or transfer. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news