Shift to wide receiver a success for Isaiah Williams
After the Illini’s season-ending 47-14 victory of in-state rival Northwestern, redshirt-freshman Isaiah Williams stood in the Irwin Indoor Football Facility and reflected on his first season as a w...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news