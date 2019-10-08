Roundtable: Should Illinois make a coaching change during the season?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
With Illinois sitting at 2-3 following a disappointing loss at Minnesota, Orange and Blue News staff ponders whether Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman should make a coaching change during the...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news