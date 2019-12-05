Roundtable: Is Illini freshman center Kofi Cockburn one-and-done?
Freshman big man Kofi Cockburn is off to a fantastic start for the Fighting Illini, leading the team in scoring (16.3) and rebounding (11.0). But is he ready to bolt for the pros after his freshman...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news