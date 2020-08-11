ROUNDTABLE: Did the B1G make the right decision in postponing fall sport?
The Big Ten dropped a huge bomb on Tuesday. The conference announced the postponement of the 2020-21 fall sports season, including all regular-season contests and Big Ten Championships and Tourname...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news