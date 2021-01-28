 OrangeandBlueNews - Round 3: Top big men set to clash again at State Farm Center
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-28 19:18:47 -0600') }} basketball

Round 3: Top big men set to clash again at State Farm Center

Alec Busse • OrangeandBlueNews
Staff

Brad Underwood was watching a replay of the Kansas and Oklahoma game at 2:30 a.m. – which is when he normally watches film. He noticed that both the Jayhawks and Sooners didn’t have a traditional big man. There were 10 guards on the floor, Underwood said.

It is becoming more and more common to see basketball teams – at all levels – use a smaller lineup without the traditional big-bodied center. That won’t be the case when Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Iowa’s Luka Garza go to war on Friday.

Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) is defended by Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Iowa Hawkeyes center Luka Garza (55) is defended by Illinois Fighting Illini center Kofi Cockburn (21) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. (Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports)
