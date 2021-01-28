OrangeandBlueNews - Round 3: Top big men set to clash again at State Farm Center

Brad Underwood was watching a replay of the Kansas and Oklahoma game at 2:30 a.m. – which is when he normally watches film. He noticed that both the Jayhawks and Sooners didn’t have a traditional big man. There were 10 guards on the floor, Underwood said.

It is becoming more and more common to see basketball teams – at all levels – use a smaller lineup without the traditional big-bodied center. That won’t be the case when Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn and Iowa’s Luka Garza go to war on Friday.