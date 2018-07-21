CHAMPAIGN – Slugging down a few cold ones at Kam’s on a Saturday night, Illini linebacker Brit Miller and a few of his teammates were watching Missouri beat Oklahoma in the Big 12 title game and began thinking about what might be.

The dominoes were still falling back in 2007, and Illinois suddenly found itself in rarefied air. By the next morning, Illinois athletic director Ron Guenther and Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany had worked the back channels, flexing some Big Ten muscle in the process. With Ohio State headed to the national championship game and Michigan blocked from a BCS berth because of its four losses (thanks to a season-opening defeat to Appalachian State), Illinois was headed to the Granddaddy of them All.