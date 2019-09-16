CHAMPAIGN – OK, let’s be honest. The game against UConn didn’t always go well for the Illini offense and quarterback Brandon Peters. The slow start and a pick-six allowed the Huskies to jump to a 13-0 lead. So there’s that. But after the Illini stumbled during the second and third quarters against Eastern Michigan in the deflating 34-31 loss in the non-conference finale Saturday, offensive coordinator Rod Smith isn’t sad. He’s mad. Great. He fits in with the rest of the orange and blue crowd. Moreso, he doesn’t want to hear about a lack of confidence or anything else with his Illini offense, considered the strength of this program. “I don’t think their confidence is rattled at all,’’ Smith said Monday. “I think they’re pissed off. I am. I know they are. Because we know what could have, should have been. But could-a, would-a don’t get it done.’’

Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) passes the ball during the first half against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Memorial Stadium. (Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports)

If there’s a guy who gets a reprieve or a mulligan around here, it’s Rod Smith, the mad scientist who pulled Illini fans from their caves last season with a running game that provided a spark to a fan base that had little to celebrate since the Zooker was forced out of town. In year two, Smith looked to balance the offense and score more points. Maybe it’s just the way he talks. He sounds like a coach who knows what he’s talking about, and he delivers it in such an aw-shucks style, the big smiles and the big belly. He plays the role of overachieving underdog really well. Hey, it’s easy to like that guy. But with so much else going wrong in Cham-bana over the last few years, he was a breath of fresh air. So, here’s to giving Rod another chance when Illinois (2-1) hosts Nebraska (2-1) in the Big Ten opener Saturday night at Memorial Stadium. Everyone knows it will take a big game from Peters and the offense if the Illini are going to pull this one out. A year ago, the Huskers put up 54 on the Illini in a 19-point win. That means getting it together and playing a clean game, something the Illini offense failed to produce against Eastern Michigan. “We’re our own worst enemy right now in terms of penalties, turnovers,’’ Smith said. “Let’s see what happens when we take care of ourselves. Don’t worry about the rest of the bunch. You take care of yourself and see what happens. Let’s clean things up.’’ It’s hard to say if Smith was saying don’t worry about the rest of the offense or the rest of the team, i.e., the maligned defense. Perhaps it’s just expectations from what Smith did last season and what the Illini added to the offense this year through transfer portal. Much more was expected from the offense this fall than a year ago, especially after the Illini saw an experienced quarterback fall into their lap, mainly because everyone saw how far they came last season. But there’s often a difference between expectations and reality, and Smith knows there’s still the chore of living up to the hype, even if it was only coming from inside the Champaign County line. “We’ve got a lot to prove, a lot to earn,’’ Smith said. “A lot’s at stake in terms of proving who we are, who we can be. If you’re a competitor at all, this last Saturday doesn’t sit well with you. It doesn’t taste good. There’s only one way to get it out of your system. That’s to get back to work tomorrow and get back on the field as soon as possible.’’

I got out of rhythm a little bit because we got behind the chains. — Illini offensive coordinator Rod Smith