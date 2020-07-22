 OrangeandBlueNews - Rivals150 wing Jordan Nesbitt set to trim list
Rivals150 wing Jordan Nesbitt set to trim list

Four-star small forward Jordan Nesbitt from St. Louis (MO) Christian Academy is a top Illinois target in the class of 2021.

Now, Nesbitt is set to name a group of favorites in the next few days, and the Illini hope to make the cut.

Orange and Blue News caught up with Nesbitt to get the latest on his recruitment.

