OrangeandBlueNews - Rivals150: Podziemski lands in national rankings

Rivals150: Podziemski lands in national rankings

Jeff Karzen and Doug Bucshon
Orange and Blue News

The final rankings are out and Illinois signee Brandin Podziemski joins the party, landing among the top 60 prospects in the nation.

Florida small forward RJ Melendez also took a big jump in the rankings, and is now on the cusp of the top 100.

Orange and Blue News revisits the 2021 signing class, which now ranks No. 28 nationally and No. 6 in the Big Ten.

MORE: Rivals150 for 2021 | New Rivals150 released | Rivals team rankings | Big Ten rankings

