OrangeandBlueNews - Rivals150: Podziemski lands in national rankings

Rivals150: Podziemski lands in national rankings
The final rankings are out and Illinois signee Brandin Podziemski joins the party, landing among the top 60 prospects in the nation.
Florida small forward RJ Melendez also took a big jump in the rankings, and is now on the cusp of the top 100.
Orange and Blue News revisits the 2021 signing class, which now ranks No. 28 nationally and No. 6 in the Big Ten.
Not yet a premium member? Sign up now and pay nothing until the first Illini football on August 28 versus Nebraska. Click on the promo below to get started. Enter promo code ILL2021.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news