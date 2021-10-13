Rivals150 guard RJ Jones talks recent Illini offer
Illinois recently extended a scholarship offer to Rivals150 shooting guard RJ Jones from Plano (Texas) Pope John Paul II. Orange and Blue News spoke with Jones about his new Big Ten offer and how h...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news