As long expected, four-star forward Blake Hinson from Bel Aire (KS) Sunrise Christian is reclassifying to 2018. Hinson was previously ranked No. 84 nationally in the class of 2019.
"I'm just ready for college,” Hinson said. “I'm just ready to get on the college basketball court and help some team win games."
Illinois offered Hinson back in February and have continued to show strong interest. Hinson talks about his decision to reclassify and talks favorites in this update from Orange and Blue News.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news