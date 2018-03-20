As long expected, four-star forward Blake Hinson from Bel Aire (KS) Sunrise Christian is reclassifying to 2018. Hinson was previously ranked No. 84 nationally in the class of 2019.

"I'm just ready for college,” Hinson said. “I'm just ready to get on the college basketball court and help some team win games."

Illinois offered Hinson back in February and have continued to show strong interest. Hinson talks about his decision to reclassify and talks favorites in this update from Orange and Blue News.