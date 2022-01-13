Rivals150 forward Davius Loury set to trim list
Chicago Kenwood top-100 class of 2023 forward Davius Loury is getting close to cutting his recruitment list to a top-10 after playing in the Highland Shootout on Saturday. Loury, a 6-foot-7, 210-po...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news