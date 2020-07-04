 OrangeandBlueNews - Rivals150 forward Alex Tchikou set to make college choice
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-04 15:50:53 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Rivals150 forward Alex Tchikou set to make college choice

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
Publisher

Four-star power forward Alex Tchikou from Glendale (AZ) Dream City Christian decided this week to graduate early and move from the class of 2021 to 2020. "I think I’m ready to skip my senior (year...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}