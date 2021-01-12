New Illinois Fighting Illini football coach Bret Bielema looked to his old stomping grounds to offer one of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022.

Four-star interior lineman Carson Hinzman from Hammond (Wisc.) St. Croix Central added Illinois to his growing list of offers that includes the CFPlayoffs national champion and over a dozen others.

OrangeandBlueNews.com caught up with Hinzman to get his take on the new Big Ten scholarship offer and update his recruitment.