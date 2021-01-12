Rivals100 offensive lineman Carson Hinzman adds Illini offer
New Illinois Fighting Illini football coach Bret Bielema looked to his old stomping grounds to offer one of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022.
Four-star interior lineman Carson Hinzman from Hammond (Wisc.) St. Croix Central added Illinois to his growing list of offers that includes the CFPlayoffs national champion and over a dozen others.
OrangeandBlueNews.com caught up with Hinzman to get his take on the new Big Ten scholarship offer and update his recruitment.
Not yet a premium subscriber? Click on the promo below and get your first month of Illinois Fighting Illini coverage for just $1.00.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news