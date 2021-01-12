 Illinois Fighting Illini football offer four-star Rivals100 2022 offensive lineman Carson Hinzman.
Rivals100 offensive lineman Carson Hinzman adds Illini offer

Doug Bucshon • OrangeandBlueNews
New Illinois Fighting Illini football coach Bret Bielema looked to his old stomping grounds to offer one of the top offensive linemen in the class of 2022.

Four-star interior lineman Carson Hinzman from Hammond (Wisc.) St. Croix Central added Illinois to his growing list of offers that includes the CFPlayoffs national champion and over a dozen others.

OrangeandBlueNews.com caught up with Hinzman to get his take on the new Big Ten scholarship offer and update his recruitment.

New Illinois coach Bret Bielema offered four-star offensive lineman Carson Hinzman, the No. 77 prospect in the class o9f 2022.
