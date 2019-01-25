Rivals150 guard Nimari Burnett scoring in bunches
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Illinois is still heavily involved in the recruitment of four-star shooting guard Nimari Burnett, the No. 41 prospect in the class of 2020. Orange and Blue News talked recruiting and more with Burn...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news