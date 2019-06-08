2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

This weekend in the Rivals Roundtable, national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald are discussing some of the most impressive early 2020 recruiting starts. They also look at programs who could make runs in 2020 and which class was hardest to rank in preparation of next week’s rankings updates. MORE: Players who can return from injury to lift their teams

1. Which program has impressed most in the 2020 cycle?

Day'Ron Sharpe (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Bossi: I really like where North Carolina sits. Roy Williams and his staff locked up power forward Day’Ron Sharpe when he was still relatively unknown and now he’s on the cusp of being a five-star. Sharpe is their only commit, but they are in great early shape with top 10 wing Ziaire Williams, potential five-star Josh Hall is one they could potentially make waves with. Four-stars Caleb Love and Bryce Thompson really like the Heels as do Walker Kessler, Greg Brown, Donovan Johnson, Isaiah Todd and many more highly regarded guys. I’m seeing a big class for the Heels in 2020. Evans: You have to love what Purdue has done. The Boilermakers went out and nabbed one of the top breakout performers this spring in soon to be four-star Jaden Ivey and then went the extra mile with the commitment of four-star guard Ethan Morton. I don’t think the two guards could be more compatible as a backcourt tandem; Ivey can play to his strengths as more of a scorer while bigger facilitator-type Morton can set the floor out top.

Purdue is not done just yet and while their needs are limited since their backcourt was the primary concern, they are in a great spot with big men Hunter Dickinson and Ben Carlson. Neither are slam dunk pick-ups but they are atop each of their lists which could give Matt Painter a top-15 class and even better one considering that it would bring three prospects to campus that reflect exactly what the program looks for in its recruits. McDonald: I love what Houston is doing early on in the 2020 class. I think it's always important for programs coming off a big year to capitalize on that success with a strong recruiting haul immediately, and that's exactly what Kelvin Sampson and his staff have done. Not to mention, Tramon Mark and Jamal Shead – who will both be elevated to four-star status in next week’s rankings updates -- are local prospects, which is always a big deal at a big city job like Houston. Don't expect any drop off coming for the Cougars.

2. Which team that finished outside the top 20 in the 2019 team rankings could be in for a big 2020 recruiting cycle?

Bill Self

3. Was the 2020 or 2021 class more difficult to rank?

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)