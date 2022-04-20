Rivals Rankings Week: Illini class No. 9 in final 2022 team rankings
2022 TEAM RANKINGS | BIG TEN RANKINGS | ILLINOIS RECRUITING CLASSThe final rankings for the class of 2022 is in, and the Illini signed four members of the Rivals150. The class ranks ninth in the n...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news