TOP CLASS: Florida State

Jadarius Green-McKnight (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The athlete position saw several players move out to new positions, while several new additions took their places. When it all shook out, former No. 1 Arik Gilbert moved out to the tight end position, and Cartavious “Tank” Bigsby ascended to the top of the position rankings. South Carolina and Georgia are two programs regularly cited among the top contenders for the versatile offensive weapon. There is only one team with multiple commits in this ranking, however, and that is Florida State. Both of the prospects pledged to the Seminoles at this position – Jadarius Green-McKnight and Demorie Tate – are rated four stars and rank in the top 25 at the position.

PLAYER WHO MADE NOISE: Mookie Cooper

Sitting just behind Bigsby in the No. 2 spot in this ranking after he climbed in the Rivals100 is St. Louis (Mo.) Trinity Catholic product Mookie Cooper. It has been an eventful few months for Cooper since the athlete position rankings were last updated. In mid-February Cooper announced a commitment to Texas, but just a few weeks later rescinded that pledge after realizing it was premature.

Cooper continued to impress on the camp and 7-on-7 scene throughout the spring, primarily at slot receiver, but also lining up as a defensive back at times. His showing at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in May earned the four-star a spot in Atlanta for the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, and he capped off an eventful spring by naming a top five of Illinois, Miami, Ohio State, Texas and USC on June 4.

PLAYER TO WATCH: Jordan Watkins