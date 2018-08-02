Evansville (Ind.) Reitz Memorial point guard Khristian Lander has received plenty of interest from Power Five programs over the last several months, but Illinois became the first program in that group to offer the 2021 prospect.

Lander, who stands at 5-foot-11, 150 pounds, was thrilled to receive his first high major offer from the Big 10 program.

“I’m just really blessed to have my first Big 10 offer this early in my basketball career,” Lander said. “This just is more fuel to continue to work hard, as it shows my work is paying off so far. And then more offers may come through, but this first major one will always be a big deal.”



