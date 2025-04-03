Transfer Portal: Illinois portal hot board V 2.0

NOT YET A PREMIUM SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP NOW AND START GETTING THE INSIDE SCOOP ON ILLINOIS BASKETBALL, FOOTBALL, AND RECRUITING. CICK ON THE BANNER BELOW TO GET STARTED.

The wild, wild west of transfer season is upon us. The window to jump into the NCAA Transfer Portal opened on March 24 and runs through April 22. One again, Illini coach Brad Underwood is expected to be active probing the Portal looking to enhance his roster.

The list of potential Illini transfer targets continues to grow as the Illini line up campus visits. Orange and Blue News breaks down names to watch. We also list Illinois losses in the transfer portal so far.