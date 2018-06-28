Rising junior QB on Illini radar
Illinois has an early offer out to 2020 quarterback Mike Wright, a three-star prospect from College Park (GA) Woodward Academy.
The Illini have upped their efforts recruiting in the Atlanta area, and Wright is on the radar. He hopes to take a trip to Champaign sometime in the near future.
