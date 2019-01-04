It was the same game in a different location for the Illini on Thursday night, as they played well at times, led by 10 points early, and were tied at the half at 32 all. Then the second half started, and the Hoosiers went on a 8-0 run and led the rest of the way in a 73-65 win.

Super freshman Romeo Langford scored 28 points to lead the Hoosiers (12-2, 3-0) while Juwan Morgan added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the victors. Illinois (4-10, 0-3) was led by two freshmen, getting 20 points from Ayo Dosunmu and 18 from Giorgi Bezhanishvili in a losing effort.