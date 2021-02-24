OrangeandBlueNews - REVIEW: Michigan State upsets No. 5 Illinois

As good as the Illini looked on Saturday in Minnesota, they looked that bad in East Lansing on Tuesday night against the Michigan State Spartans. The result was an 81-72 loss that was not as close as the final score indicated. Trent Frazier led Illinois with 22 points and Ayo Dosunmu added 17 to lead the Illini, but it was not enough to overcome 20 points from Aaron Henry and 13 points and 16 rebounds from Josh Langford.

The Illini got off to a 5-0 lead before the Spartans would score 10 unanswered to take the lead for good. They would trail by 10 at the half by as many as 19 in the second half before a late run would give them a chance. But missed free throws, missed layups, turnovers and the inability get stops on the defensive end would lead to the end of their 7-game winning streak.

Here’s a recap.