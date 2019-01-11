The Michigan Wolverines came into the State Farm Center undefeated and ranked 2nd in the country and showed why in a 79-69 win over Illinois. Michigan put five players in double figures to offset a 23-point outing from Ayo Dosunmu and moved to 16-0 as the Illini fell to 4-12.

Michigan got off to a fast start, leading 11-2 early and never trailed as they cruised to the victory. Illinois battled, cutting the lead to 5 at the break and on numerous occasions in the second half, but could not get over the hump as they lost their 5th game in a row.