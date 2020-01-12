News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-12 12:55:12 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Review: Keys to the Illinois win over Rutgers

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst

Winning in the Big Ten isn’t always pretty, but it’s better to win ugly than to lose pretty. Illinois did the former on Saturday in a 54 to 51 win over Rutgers at the State Farm Center, using anoth...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}