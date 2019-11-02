Review: In-depth on the Illini exhibition win over Lewis
The final score will show that the Illini cruised to an 83-50 victory over Lewis in their exhibition, but the start was anything but easy or smooth. After a Kofi Cockburn jumper gave Illinis a 2-0 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news