REVIEW: Illinois tops Duke in ACC / Big Ten Challenge
Coming off of a tough loss to No. 2 Baylor the Illini had a different swagger about them heading into Cameron Indoor stadium on Tuesday night. Illinois had seen what may be the best team in the cou...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news