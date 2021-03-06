OrangeandBlueNews - REVIEW: Illinois gets big road win over Ohio State

The Illini got their 9th road win of the season at Ohio state on Saturday behind 19 points apiece from Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Curbelo as they closed the season winning 11 of 12 and continued their march to a #1 seed in the NCAA tourney. Illinois went on a 9-0 run in the final 2:13 at No. 7 Ohio State to turn a 68-64 deficit into a 73-68 victory. Ohio State did not score for the final 3:48.

The Illini led by as many as 10 points in the first half before Ohio State would battle back to cut it to 4 at the break. The second half saw the two squads go back and forth with nobody leadling by more than 4 points. The Buckeyes looked like they were taking control late before the Illini surge in the last 4 minutes.

The Illini are now 20-6 overall and finish 16-4 in Big Ten play, while Ohio State falls to 18-8 and 13-7 in the conference. The Buckeyes will be the 5 seed in the Big Ten tourney and likely a 2 or 3 seed in the NCAA’s.