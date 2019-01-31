Coming off of a big win in New York over Maryland, the Illini got off to a good start and led at the half against Minnesota 39-37. They would extend the lead to 47-42 in the second half before the Gophers would get hot and pull away for an 86-75 win over the Fighting Illini. After struggling in Champaign two weeks ago, Minnesota was ready for this one, hitting 50 percent from the floor and making six second-half 3-pointers to get the win. Amir Coffey had 18 points and Jordan Murphy 16 to lead five Gopher players in double figures. Trent Frazier did everything he could, scoring 30 points on 10-14 shooting, but it wasn’t enough for Illinois. Tevian Jones (10) and Adres Feliz (11) also were in double figures.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Trent Frazier (1) drives to the basket as Minnesota Gophers center Daniel Oturu (25) defends during the second half at Williams Arena. Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

THESE 3 THINGS

1 - No D in Minnesota - The Illinois defense was sliced and diced by the Minnesota offense for 86 points in 69 possessions. Illinois only forced nine turnovers and without any threat of a shot blocker, Minnesota got into the paint and finished at will. The Gophers also got 11 offensive rebounds, 36 percent of their misses. They used their bigs to initiate the offense using back screens to get either an opening or a mismatch and Illinois couldn’t deny catches and speed up the Gophers. It led to breakdowns and some missed communications, and lots of Minnesota dunks and layups. 2 - Too emotional - Illinois got involved in a physical game against a bigger and more physical team. Then, when a couple of calls went against them they got flustered and let it affect how they played. Giorgi was noticeably upset about a couple of travel calls as he was getting hipped and kneed in the post. Was he correct? Probably, but once you lose your composure as a player it is difficult to recover. That’s what a young team does on the road many times. 3 - No stops, no transition - Illinois is much better in transition, but once they led 47-42 they failed to get stops and failed to get transition opportunities. Ayo Dosunmu was clearly on the scouting report in transition, as he got very few looks in space and struggled to get going in the half court. When Illinois gets limited production from Ayo and Giorgi, it makes for a long day.

NOTABLE