It had been 325 days since the Illini last won a Big Ten game and over a month since the Illini won a game against anyone. They took out all of their frustrations on an overwhelmed Minnesota team in a 95-68 win.

Illinois got 23 points from Ayo Dosunmu, 20 from Giorgi Bezhanishvili, 15 from Trent Frazier and 10 from Andres Feliz as they moved to 5-12 and 1-5 in Big Ten play. Minnesota was led by 17 from Daniel Oturo and 11 from Jordan Murphy, but the Big Ten’s leading scorer Amir Coffey was held to just 9 points on 2-13 shooting as they fell to 13-3 and 3-3 in league play.



