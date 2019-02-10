Ticker
Review: Illini take down Rutgers in OT

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews.com
Basketball Analyst
It wasn’t the prettiest game for Illinois or Rutgers. It was a battle from the start, however, with the Illini pulling out a 99-94 overtime win and freshman Giorgi Bezhanishvili dominating the action with a freshman record 35 points.

The Illini got 17 points from an energized Trent Frazier, 12 from Ayo Dosunmu and 10 from Aaron Jordan to offset a career high 25 from Rutgers freshman Caleb McConnell, who’s previous career high was 14 points. Illinois won its third consecutive game.

In the end, it’s a win in what looked like a trap game after the big win over Michigan State on Tuesday. This is a game Illinois would not have won earlier in the season, and although beating Rutgers doesn’t seem like a big win, they are a lot like Illinois in the sense they are a much better team of late and have a lot of young players growing into their roles.

Illinois Fighting Illini guard Andres Feliz (10) throws an underhanded shot at the basket as Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Caleb McConnell (22) and Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Shaq Carter (13) provide defensive coverage during the Big Ten Conference college basketball game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Illinois Fighting Illini on February 9, 2019, at the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
Photo by Michael Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
