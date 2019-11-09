News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-09 08:58:13 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Review: Illini open road trip with win over Grand Canyon

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

In what is perhaps the best college basketball atmosphere in the country, the Fighting Illini dominated the glass and came away with a tough 83-71 win over Grand Canyon. Illinois got 23 points and ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}