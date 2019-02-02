The Illini didn’t finish it as well as they would have liked, missing free throws down the stretch, but they got a much-needed conference win over Nebraska 71-64 on Saturday afternoon.

Kipper Nichols emerged from his winter slumber to score 18 points and grab 6 rebounds, while Ayo Dosunmu added 13 to lead Illinois (7-15, 3-8). James Palmer had 22 to lead Nebraska, who lost their 5th straight and fell to 13-9 and 3-8.

Illinois got off to a fast start, taking a 7-0 lead, but Nebraska would score the next 10 to take the lead back. The Huskers would lead by five at 18-13 before a 10-0 run, seven in a row by Kipper Nichols, would give the Illini the lead for good.

Illinois would stretch their lead to nine at the half and 15 in the second half. Second half free throw shooting, which saw Illinois make just 5-19 from the line, allowed Nebraska to cut the lead to seven but they would get no closer.