The momentum and good feelings from the big win over Minnesota on Wednesday last for about 2 minutes and 43 seconds on Sunday as Tevian Jones hit a 3 to tie the game at 6.

It was all Iowa after that, as the Illini would go scoreless for almost seven minutes and the Hawkeyes got hot and cruise to a 95-71 over Illinois. It was the fifth straight win for Iowa as they moved to 16-3 and 5-3 in league play. Illinois fell to 5-13 and 1-6 and will host Wisconsin on Wednesday.

Iowa led by 15 points at the break, holding Illinois to 24 points. Although the Illinois offense got it going in the second half, Iowa was on fire from deep, making 9 straight triples in one stretch and blowing the game wide open. The Hawkeyes shot 15-21 from deep for the game and 19-29 from inside the arc.