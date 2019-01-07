The Illini once again led in the second half, and this time led in the final minute. But poor execution out of timeouts and the inability to corral rebounds in key spots allowed Northwestern to pull out the 68-66 win over the Illini.

Ayo Dosunmu had another solid game, scoring 18 points to lead the way, and big man Adonis De La Rosa had his best game as an Illini with 12 points. Da’ Monte Williams was a third Illini in double figures with 10, but it wasn’t enough to overcome five Wildcat players in double figures, led by 13 from Vic Law.

The Illini fall to 4-11 overall and 0-4 in the B1G, while Northwestern moves to 10-5 and 1-3 in conference play. Next up for Illinois is No. 2 Michigan at State Farm Center Thursday at 7 p.m. CT.