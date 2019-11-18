Recap: Freshman big man Kofi Cockburn leads Illinois past Hawaii
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Champaign - At seven feet tall, maneuvering around the tight-quartered media room can be troublesome for freshman center Kofi Cockburn. The players go up to a platform that’s elevated by roughly a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news