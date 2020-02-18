News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-18 22:40:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

REVIEW: Dosunmu leads Illinois past No. 9 Penn State

Brad Sturdy • OrangeandBlueNews
Basketball Analyst
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The stage wasn’t exactly set for an upset. Penn State came into Tuesday night’s matchup with Illinois on an eight-game winning streak while the Illini had lost four in a row. Illinois was reeling f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}