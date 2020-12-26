REVIEW: Dosunmu leads Illinois past Indiana
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
The Illini started the game as slow as the Hessians at Trenton the day after Christmas, but luckily they woke up a bit earlier and were able to survive a scare from the Indiana Hoosiers in a 69-60 ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news